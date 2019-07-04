Father of South Korean actor Song Joong-ki in shock over son’s divorce

South Korean actor Song Joong-ki and actress Song Hye-kyo pose for a photo call on the red carpet of the 52nd annual BaekSang Art Awards in Seoul June 3, 2016. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Broken over the end of his son's marriage, the father of Song Joong-ki has reportedly locked himself at home.

Song senior was reported by Oriental Daily as depressed after getting the news of his son's divorce.

“He cut off all communication including refusing to take calls,” the daily reported.

Song and his wife Song Hye-kyo announced on June 27 that they would be splitting.

Following the announcement, Korean media reported that it was the actor who made the first move on wanting a divorce and failed to discuss the matter with his actress wife.

Fans who were unhappy with their split, vilified the actor and pointed out the 33-year-old’s two different personalities before and after marriage.

The actor had reportedly said he does not like to spend women's money and had promised not to smoke but after news of the divorce broke, he was seen clutching a box of cigarette and puffing away.

The pair, fondly known as the Song-Song couple by fans, fell in love on the set of monster K-drama hit Descendants of the Sun in 2016 and were married in a lavish affair on October 31, 2017 in Seoul.