After 11 months, dispute over fake diamonds between Aishah and Vida finally over

Local singer Wan Aishah Wan Ariffin, better known as Aishah, poses in front of the Mediation Centre at Kuala Lumpur Court Complex, before meeting with cosmetics entrepreneur Datuk Seri Vida to settle their dispute. ― Picture via Instagram/Wan Aishah Wan Ariffin

PETALING JAYA, July 2 — After 11 long months, the conflict between local singer Aishah and cosmetics entrepreneur Datuk Seri Vida over a gift of fake diamonds has finally come to an end.

Aishah’s lawyer, Muhammad Izwan Azmi said the dispute finally ended yesterday after mediation talks at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex between representatives from both parties came to an amicable conclusion, as reported by Malay language news portal, mStar.

“The mediation was a success. In other words, there will be no full trial,” said a tightlipped Izwan.

He added that the terms and conditions of their agreement would not be released as yet, but that both individuals, Aishah and Datuk Seri Vida, had resolved their issues and recorded the agreement in front of the judge.

At the same time, Wan Aishah Wan Ariffin, better known as Aishah, took the time to express her relief that she was treated fairly by God in her pursuit to become a famous singer.

“It pains my soul, only God knows the twists and turns in the life of an artist. Being adored and praised, but reviled at the same time.

“But I will stay true to myself, and not take any shortcuts to success,” wrote Aishah.

Last year, the drama between the pair ensued when Aishah visited a jewellery shop to appraise the diamond-encrusted pendant she was gifted by Vida and was told that it was a fake.

Vida presented the pendant to her after Aishah was crowned as the champion of the fourth edition of the reality TV singing competition, Gegar Vaganza.

Aishah is expected to hold a press conference on the matter.