KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) announced today the seizure of 498,694 digital files in a single sweeping crackdown on online child sexual exploitation in Malaysia, carried out as part of a recent seven-country operation targeting cross-border networks involved in the sharing of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said 69 out of 101 identified CSAM enablers were tracked down and arrested in Malaysia following extensive intelligence-sharing with regional and international law enforcement partners.

The transborder operation, dubbed Operasi Cyber Guardian 2026, saw participation from six other countries, namely Brunei, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand and Singapore.

With the main operation taking place from March 23 to April 17, Mohd Khalid said PDRM alongside its state contingents conducted simultaneous arrests nationwide between April 6 and April 8.

“Searches were performed on the premises and electronic devices of those targeted and our profiling of the identified perpetrators found that they came from various backgrounds.

Those arrested were aged between 15 and 66, with all except one being male.

“A total of 124 electronic devices alongside 204,934 CSAM and 293,760 adult pornography files were also seized,” he told a press conference at the federal police headquarters in Bukit Aman here.

A total of 339 personnel from the PDRM, including the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) which provided technical support, were mobilised.

According to Mohd Khalid, 171 online platforms and groups were found to be involved in the distribution and sale of CSAM in Malaysia following the crackdown.

“Some of those arrested were group administrators who offered paid access to CSAM via e-Wallet and QR payment which showed element of commercialisation by utilising the digital ecosystem to access, store and distribute CSAM,” he said.

The breakdown of arrests according to states was Selangor (22), Kedah and Johor (10); Penang, Perak and Pahang (9); Perlis and Negeri Sembilan (8); KL (5); Kelantan, Terengganu and Sarawak (3); Sabah and Melaka (1).

Following the arrests, Mohd Khalid said 67 investigation papers (IPs) were opened, with 62 leading to prosecutions, two still under investigation, and three classified as requiring no further action.

Mohd Khalid said the latest crackdown demonstrates PDRM’s consistent, uncompromised and stern enforcement against online child sexual exploitation crimes.

“Such crimes are no longer individual in nature, but have evolved into more organised, profit-driven networks operating across borders.

“PDRM views these developments seriously as online child sexual exploitation is becoming more complex, structured and wide-ranging, requiring a comprehensive approach involving intelligence, enforcement and strategic cooperation at both national and international levels,” he said.

Mohd Khalid also reiterated that strict and uncompromising action will be taken against any party involved, while urging the public to strengthen digital awareness and closely monitor children’s use of digital devices to reduce exposure to online threats.

“We are committed to strengthening strategic collaboration with local and overseas agencies to ensure children are protected from any form of exploitation and abuse,” he said.