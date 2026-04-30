KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — The 30 per cent discount offered under the Madani30 promotional code for Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) Electric Train Service (ETS) and Ekspres Rakyat Timuran (ERT) services has been extended until May 14.

The Ministry of Transport (MOT), in a statement today, said the extension was made following encouraging public response, reflecting the public’s readiness to shift towards more affordable and convenient rail transport.

“For the travel period from May to October 2026, a total of 1.2 million seats are being offered under the Madani30 initiative, providing ample opportunity for the public to plan their journeys early at more reasonable fares.

“In this regard, MOT urges the public to take advantage of this opportunity by planning their trips in advance and using KTMB services to their preferred destinations,” it said.

According to MOT, the initiative remains available for the purchase of adult tickets across all ETS sectors as well as ERT services on the JB Sentral-Tumpat-JB Sentral route, for travel up to Oct 14 this year.

The discount is valid for travel from Mondays to Thursdays, except for school holidays and public holidays.

MOT said the initiative is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the ‘road to rail’ agenda, which is the transition from road to rail, which is more sustainable, efficient and environmentally friendly.

“The use of rail transport is not only more comfortable and safe, but also contributes to environmental sustainability and reduces traffic congestion.

“This approach is in line with the Madani Government’s aspirations in reducing road congestion, reducing carbon footprint, and improving the quality of life of the people through a more integrated public transport system,” the ministry said.

The public can get more information via KTMB’s official social media page and make advance purchases via the KTMB Mobile application, KITS Style, KTMB’s official website or ticket kiosks at selected stations.

MOT also stressed the government’s commitment to continue strengthening the national rail transport ecosystem as the backbone of Malaysia’s future mobility. — Bernama