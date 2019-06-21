Migos return with new single ‘Stripper Bowl’

Hip-hop artists Takeoff, Offset and Quavo from Migos at the 32nd Annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at the USC Galen Centre on March 23, 2019 in Los Angeles. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 21 — The Atlanta trio also teased that an accompanying music video will be out soon.

The song sees Migos alluding to an event they organised last February, called the Stripper Bowl. The party was reportedly attended by Boosie Badass, Trey Songz, 2 Chainz, T.I and more.

“Bring the whips out for the Super Bowl (Skrrt)/ 500 racks for the Stripper Bowl/ The money on the floor, better get it, ho (Get it)/ Anything goes with the Huncho,” raps Quavo in his opening verse.

The accompanying video, which Offset teased on Instagram, will also document the party during which US$500,000 (RM2.07 million) was reportedly spent.

It is still unclear whether Stripper Bowl announces a forthcoming new album, which would follow their 2018 Culture II.

The song marks the trio’s third release of 2019, following Position to Win and Pure Water with Mustard.

In May Migos announced that Culture III was “on the way”, also asking fans to vote on what their next project should be. The options included the follow-up to Culture II as well as new No Label and YRN albums.

YRN 2 ? C III ? Or a Whole New Chapter?? Fans Choose — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) May 5, 2019

Discover Stripper Bowl below: — AFP-Relaxnews