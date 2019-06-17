Film-maker Jonas Mekas laid to rest in native Lithuania

In this file photo taken on October 13, 2016 writer/film subject Jonas Mekas takes part in a Q&A during the 54th New York Film Festival in New York City. — AFP pic

VILNIUS, June 17 — The ashes of Lithuanian-born American filmmaker Jonas Mekas were buried back in his home country yesterday, months after his death in New York, public broadcaster LRT reported.

In a private ceremony, his ashes were buried next to his parents at a cemetery in Semeniskiai, northeastern Lithuania, where he was born in 1922.

Mekas was a key figure of US underground cinema and was widely regarded as the “godfather of avant-garde cinema”.

After being imprisoned in a labour camp in Germany during World War II, Mekas settled in New York in 1949, where he went on to become a pillar of independent film.

“He has always been deeply connected to Lithuania through the memory dimension in his films and his Lithuanian poetry,” art critic Lolita Jablonskiene told AFP.

At the time of his death at age 96 on January 23, Mekas was still the artistic director of New York’s Anthology Film Archives, which he co-founded in 1970. — AFP