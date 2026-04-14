KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 (Bernama) -- Malaysia is set to develop its own combat drone under a proposed National Combat Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) to strengthen the national aerospace ecosystem.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the development would be carried out using local expertise, foreign technology and cooperation with friendly nations.

"During a meeting with the Iranian Ambassador yesterday, Iran indicated its willingness to explore technological cooperation in unmanned systems, a move that could help accelerate the development of Malaysia's strategic capabilities," he said.

He added that this effort aligns with the National Defence Industry Policy (DIPN) to reduce foreign dependence, develop local R&D, expand technology transfer, and bolster the nation's self-defence.

He emphasised that Malaysia can no longer simply be a consumer of technology; the time has come to develop, own and innovate its own defence capacities.

Earlier, Mohamed Khaled received a delegation from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) led by deputy vice-chancellor Prof Dr Ali Selamat, who presented a briefing on the proposed UAS. — Bernama