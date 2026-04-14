KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — The government will continue its subsidised public transport pass schemes, including the widely used My50 programme, as part of efforts to ease the impact of rising fuel costs on urban commuters.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the initiative forms part of the broader rail usage campaign to address rising fuel costs.

“The My50 pass allows unlimited travel on rail and bus services in the Klang Valley for RM50 a month — about 67 per cent lower than its actual value,” Loke told a press conference here today.

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