LAS VEGAS, April 14 — Sony Pictures reportedly kicked off its CinemaCon presentation with a look at the next chapter for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, unveiling two new posters for a film titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Sony Pictures Chairman Tom Rothman first showed off the posters, noting that it “feels like nothing we’ve ever made” despite the many past stories around the superhero.

He also called it Holland’s “finest performance,” before Holland appeared virtually to declare the movie is “the most emotional Spider-Man movie we’ve ever made, and in some ways, the most grown up,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The presentation then revealed a first look at a scene from the film, said to be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

The clip shows Peter Parker living in the post-No Way Home world where his closest friends no longer know who he is.

Brand New Day is crucial to Sony’s slate and is expected to be one of the top films of the summer. Its trailer reportedly set a 24-hour viewing record, following the nearly US$2 billion box office success of its predecessor.

The film also reportedly stars Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, and Sadie Sink in a mystery role.

It picks up on the ending of No Way Home, in which the world was forced to forget Peter Parker to prevent the destruction of his world.

The film is made in conjunction with Disney’s Marvel Studios and has a script from No Way Home writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Brand New Day is slated to arrive on July 31.