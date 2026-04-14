KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — The High Court yesterday ordered a revision hearing for 34 men previously fined for rioting with weapons at an entertainment outlet in Cheras.

According to Free Malaysia Today, Justice Aslam Zainuddin said the court would examine the correctness, legality, and propriety of the sentences imposed by the magistrates’ court.

The review has been fixed for next week and is being carried out under Section 323 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Last Friday, the Magistrates’ Court fined all 34 men after they pleaded guilty to rioting at an entertainment centre in Cheras.

Thirty-two of the accused, aged between 21 and 57, were fined RM3,000 each, while two 19-year-olds were fined RM2,000 each, with jail terms imposed in default of payment.

They were charged under Section 148 of the Penal Code over the April 5 incident, where the group was allegedly found with firearms, bullets, explosives, and other weapons, while police previously said the riot was believed to be linked to business rivalry and revenge.