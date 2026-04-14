LAS VEGAS, April 14 — The grim, gothic world of PlayStation’s hit video game Bloodborne is officially coming to the big screen, with Sony Pictures announcing an R-rated animated feature that promises to embrace the carnage that made the game a fan favourite.

Sanford Panitch, president of Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group, promised during the studio’s CinemaCon presentation that the long-running film will be “very true” to the gory spirit of Bloodborne, which follows a traveler who journeys into a gothic city full of nightmarish creatures, Variety reported.

Bloodborne was developed by FromSoftware and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, making this an in-house adaptation.

The film is co-produced by PlayStation Productions, Lyrical Animation and prominent creator Seán “Jacksepticeye” McLoughlin.

McLoughlin is a YouTuber who has spent years exploring the world of Bloodborne, with his digital adventures followed by millions of online fans.

The film is the latest in a string of video game adaptations.