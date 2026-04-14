KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — The driver detained for allegedly being involved in a hit-and-run case involving a traffic policeman last Friday is a police inspector who suffers from a mental health condition, according to police.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said the 40-year-old male suspect has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and is currently on special medical leave, as well as in the process of being retired on medical grounds upon the recommendation of the Medical Board.

He said the suspect was arrested at 3.45 pm yesterday at Jalan Empat, Chan Sow Lin after personnel from the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department tracked down his vehicle in the Jalan Cheras area through intelligence and closed-circuit television footage checks.

“However, attempts to stop the vehicle failed when the driver fled in a dangerous manner.

“In his attempt to escape, the suspect rammed several public vehicles, including a police multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), before he was eventually surrounded and arrested,” he said in a statement today.

According to Fadil, a breathalyser test conducted on the suspect returned a negative result, while a urine screening test will be carried out to complete the investigation.

He said seven vehicles have so far been reported damaged in the collisions, involving five civilian cars, a police MPV and a motorcycle belonging to a police officer.

The case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving and Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant in the discharge of his duties.

In the first incident at 10.47 pm last Friday, Constable Roslan Salleh, 27, was reported to have sustained injuries to his hand, the back of his head and his ribs after being hit from behind by the suspect’s vehicle while he was controlling traffic at Jalan Sultan Yahya Petra.

Police have also urged any other vehicle owners affected by the latest incident to come forward and lodge reports at the nearest traffic police station to assist in the investigation. — Bernama