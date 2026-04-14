KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Malaysia’s plans to delay social media access for those under 16 in the second half of this year are a constructive foundation to ensure kids’ internet safety, and the move flourishes when paired with active parenting.

An expert believes that while managing children’s digital access through filters and screen time limits is vital, it also provides a wonderful opportunity for families to bond through shared digital experiences.

This approach encourages a transition from using devices as “digital babysitters” to a more rewarding role where parents actively mentor their children, teaching them to navigate the online world with resilience and confidence.

Counselling Psychologist and Professor at the Faculty of Defence Studies and Management, National Defence University of Malaysia, Prof Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzil Che Din, said parental controls alone are insufficient, as effective protection requires a combination of technical barriers and robust supervision.

He explained that, from a psychological perspective, children naturally form perceptions, both positive and negative, based on their online encounters, and that to shape these perceptions positively, parents must actively guide and educate them.

He added that beyond the learning phase, the next crucial stage is building a child’s personality to ensure they grow into balanced and well-adjusted adults.

“At the same time, motivation is crucial. Parents need to nurture and guide a child’s motivation so it aligns with their personal and family goals,” he said.

Mohamed Fadzil noted that social media has evolved from an option into an essential component of the modern learning environment, with platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, and WhatsApp serving as important sources of information and exposure.

However, he stressed that such exposure must be supervised, as parents play a critical role in monitoring their children’s online activities and helping them distinguish beneficial content from potential harm.

Echoing this sentiment, Amira Azman, a 47-year-old mother of two, said while regulations provide a necessary safety net, the ultimate moral and legal responsibility for a child’s online conduct rests with the parents.

She admitted that the evolving legal landscape has heightened parental anxiety, as guardians could now be held accountable for their children’s online behaviour.

However, Amira noted that constant monitoring is not entirely realistic as tech-savvy children are often “three steps ahead”, making it necessary for parents to move from merely monitoring to actively mentoring.

“A filter can block a website, but it cannot teach a child how to handle a predator who uses normal language. There was a time when my child encountered minor cases of unsuitable content appearing, which I addressed immediately by having a serious conversation and adjusting the settings,” she said.

Amira also highlighted the difficulty of keeping pace with the rapid evolution of social media, noting that new platforms often emerge before parents can master existing ones, adding that it is compounded by relentless peer pressure for children to remain connected around the clock

“By the time I understand one app, they have moved to a new platform I have never heard of. There is also immense peer pressure for them to stay connected 24/7,” she said.

She also underscored the importance of a broader protection ecosystem, stressing that while parents are the primary guardians, social media providers and schools must also step up to play their part, rather than leaving parents to navigate the internet alone. — Bernama