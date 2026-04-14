KULAI, April 14 — A passenger on the express bus said he felt compelled to intervene after witnessing the driver allegedly carrying on inappropriate behaviour while the vehicle was in motion.

The man, who only wished to be known as Siva, 40, told Harian Metro that he later lodged an online report after seeing a woman sitting on the driver’s lap while the bus was being driven.

“If I had not acted, the bus driver might not have realised the mistake, which could have led to an unwanted incident,” he was quoted as saying.

Siva, a Kulai resident, said he was alarmed by the situation as it could have endangered all passengers on board.

“I felt the act could lead to problems and compromise passenger safety. What would happen if something unexpected occurred because of this?”

Siva said he initially noticed the woman sitting on the floor beside the driver, and later saw that she had moved to the driver’s lap.

He claimed to have confronted the pair during the journey before lodging an official complaint online and seeking advice from the local community.

“I did not expect it to go viral, but I believe it was for the greater good, especially to raise awareness among many, including public transport drivers,” he was quoted as saying.

The Road Transport Department and Jasin police are investigating the incident.