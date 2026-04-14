GEORGE TOWN, April 14 — Penang has obtained planning permission for the masterplan of the Penang International Logistics Aeropark (PILA).

Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow said the project, a joint venture between Penang Development Corporation and Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB), is aimed at developing a new cargo terminal to strengthen the logistics ecosystem in the northern region.

“PDC is currently undertaking earthworks and soil treatment,” he said in a statement issued today.

He said the first phase of the new air cargo warehouse, which is designated as a Free Commercial Zone facility, is expected to be completed and begin operations in 2029.

“The PILA development, with over two million square feet of warehouse space, is expected to accommodate cargo capacity of up to 500,000 tonnes annually by 2050,” he said.

He said the first phase of the air cargo warehouse is expected to support an additional capacity of up to 100,000 tonnes per year.

Chow said PILA has already secured leasing commitments from international logistics companies as well as local industry players.

“This collaboration between PDC and MAHB in realising this project is important to meet future logistics demands of the semiconductor and electrical and electronics industries,” he said.

He said the project is also in line with the aspirations of Penang 2030 vision, the state’s 2030 structure plan and the expansion of Penang International Airport.

“Preparations are underway for the PILA launch ceremony and the event is expected to be officiated by the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,” he said.