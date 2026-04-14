JASIN, April 14 — Police are tracking down a male express bus driver and a woman believed to be his acquaintance to assist in investigations into a viral video showing a dangerous driving incident along the North-South Expressway in Jasin.

Jasin police chief Supt Lee Robert said the eight-second clip, uploaded on Facebook, showed the woman sitting on the driver’s lap while the bus was in motion.

“Preliminary investigations indicate the incident occurred on April 12 at about 7.30 pm near the southbound entrance of the Bemban Rest and Recreation (R&R) area. Police became aware of the video after it went viral on April 13 at about 5.30 pm,” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, and those with information related to the incident are urged to contact investigating officer Insp Marwan Shafiq Mohd Latfi at 011-11127533 or go to any nearby police station. — Bernama