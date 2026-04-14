PENAMPANG, April 14 – Organisers are banning the sale and serving of alcoholic beverages in its houses during the state-level Pesta Kaamatan celebrations at Hongkod Koisaan to improve the cultural authenticity and visitor experience at this year’s celebration.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam said that over the two-day “open house” celebration, only traditional drinks will be served to visitors.

“Don’t fret. The traditional drinks are ‘dangerous’ too. They can also be intoxicating,” he said, adding that alcohol, presumably imported beer, can be sold in the other open areas within the Kadazan Dusun Cultural Association (KDCA) complex.

He was speaking at a press conference after chairing the main committee meeting for the 2026 Kaamatan celebration here today.

Another notable changes this year is the change in format for the Unduk Ngadau, or Harvest Festival pageant where only 25 finalists, instead of all 73 contestants from each district, will advance to the grand finals on May 31.

“On May 30, all contestants will take part in a pre-judging of the Unduk Ngadau, but only the top 25 will qualify for the finals on May 31,” Dr Joachim said, in a press conference after the meeting.

Other additions to this year’s celebration are free shuttle buses provided from the Imago and Suria Sabah shopping complexes on May 30 and 31 in a bid to reduce traffic congestion and address parking issues around the KDCA area.

Other additions are LED screens will be installed at the rear of the KDCA complex to allow the public to watch events taking place inside Dewan Hongkod via live broadcast.

“This year we have also made an application to the Malaysian Book of Records to recognise the Kaamatan Festival as the longest harvest festival celebration in Malaysia,” said Dr Joachim.

The month-long Harvest Festival will culminate in the two-day celebration at KDCA which often sees much merry making alongside a cultural showcase of traditional costumes, dances, shows, and games, food and more.

However, over the years, some criticism has been aimed at organisers for the festival being swayed from its cultural significance into an alcohol-fueled festival which drives up market prices for vendors and consumers, while also disrupting the nearby neighbourhood.