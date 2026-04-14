SHAH ALAM, April 14 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has recounted the moment he fell during a walking exercise earlier this year, an incident that left him with significant injuries and required urgent treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

In a podcast snipped posted on his social media accounts, Dr Mahathir said the fall occurred in January when his right leg suddenly lost strength while he was walking.

The unexpected loss of control caused him to collapse, resulting in a fractured hip joint and a head injury.

“I just lost control of my legs before I fell,” he said.

The 98-year-old statesman said the pain was severe enough that he had to be rushed to IJN, where doctors struggled initially to ease his discomfort. He remained under treatment for several months before being discharged in March.

“They tried to reduce the pain but it was difficult. Only after a few days did the pain begin to lessen, although it was still there,” he explained, adding that the fracture occurred at the joint between the leg bone and the hip.

Three months on, Dr Mahathir said he has regained the ability to stand, though he continues to face challenges in controlling his leg movements.

“My leg has healed and I can stand. But I still can’t control my legs — it feels like I don’t have legs,” he said.

The incident had sparked public concern earlier this year as the former Langkawi MP’s health condition became the subject of widespread attention during his extended stay at IJN.