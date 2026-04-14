JOHOR BAHRU, April 14 — A total of 14 juveniles and two adult women believed to be their guardians were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today over an alleged riot and assault incident outside a school in Skudai last week.

Six boys aged between 12 and 16 pleaded guilty after the charge was read before Magistrate Nabilah Nizam, while another eight boys aged 15 to 17 claimed trial.

According to the charge sheet, all the accused were part of an unlawful assembly that turned violent in front of SMK Taman Selesa Jaya in Bandar Selesa Jaya at about 12.45pm on April 10.

They were charged under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting, an offence that carries various sentencing options for juveniles, including a warning, bond of good behaviour, fine, community service, or placement in an approved or Henry Gurney school.

The court set April 29 for the submission of character reports and sentencing facts for those who pleaded guilty, while the same date was fixed for case management involving the eight who claimed trial.

All juveniles were granted RM800 bail with one surety.

In a separate proceeding at the same court, two women were also charged over the same incident.

A 36-year-old woman, identified as R. Loganayagi, claimed trial to voluntarily causing hurt to a 17-year-old student at the same time and location.

She faces charges under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which provides for up to one year’s jail or a fine of up to RM2,000, or both.

The court ordered bail of RM2,000 with one surety and fixed April 28 for mention.

In another court, a 37-year-old woman, S. Lakhsmy, also claimed trial to a similar charge of causing hurt to a 17-year-old student.

She was granted RM2,000 bail with one surety, with the case set for mention on May 14.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Anis Shafeeqah Mohd Shariffudin prosecuted.

Johor police chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad previously said the suspects were arrested following the altercation, which broke out shortly after school hours and escalated into a street brawl involving students and the two women.

The incident, which was captured on video and widely shared on social media, is believed to have been triggered after a student was allegedly slapped, leading to retaliation involving several others outside the school.