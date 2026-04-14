KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Malaysian film Malaikat Malam has become a box office success, grossing an impressive RM14 million nationwide since its debut on March 26 while holding its own against major international releases like Project Hail Mary and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

Producer Syafiq Yusof of Viper Studios hailed the achievement as a testament to the audience’s trust in local productions.

“We are grateful for the extraordinary response. The RM14 million box office milestone is not just a number, but a reflection of the trust and strong support for local productions,” he said.

“We hope Malaikat Malam will continue to capture viewers’ hearts and remain a top choice in cinemas.”

Directed by Nazifdin Nasrudin, the film is a collaboration between Viper Studios, Skop Productions, Astro Shaw, and Primeworks Studios.

It tells the story of Azam (Syafiq Kyle), a street racer caught between the thrill of his dangerous lifestyle and his inner turmoil.

His life takes an unexpected turn after a near-collision with Ratna (Tracie Sinidol), a blind young woman, setting him on a more introspective journey of love, friendship, and sacrifice.

The cast also includes Amir Nafis, Kodi Rasheed, Juzzthin, Que Haidar, and Riezman Khuzaimi.