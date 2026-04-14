KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s (MCMC) RM1.85 million lawsuit against Sunway Lagoon Sdn Bhd has moved a step closer to trial following recent court filings.

The suit, first filed at the High Court in Shah Alam on January 2, is now scheduled for case management on April 29 before Justice Anita Harun, after the MCMC submitted new documents last week, news portal Free Malaysia Today reported.

The suit stems from an alleged food poisoning incident during an MCMC-organised family day event held at the theme park in late 2025.

MCMC is pursuing a full refund of RM1.82 million paid for the event, along with medical costs and damages, claiming negligence in food preparation led to hundreds of attendees falling ill.

Sunway Lagoon has denied liability and is seeking to have the claim dismissed.

The dispute centres on allegations that participants began reporting symptoms of food poisoning shortly after the event, while the operator maintains that its food safety procedures were properly followed and no causal link has been proven.

The case will proceed to its next stage later this month.