First ‘Doctor Sleep’ trailer teases ‘The Shining’ sequel (VIDEO)

‘Doctor Sleep’ extends several motifs from ‘The Shining’. — Picture courtesy of Warner Bros via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, June 14 — Ewan McGregor leads us back into the world of The Shining as Stephen King’s Danny Torrance, the grown-up with childhood connections to a ghostly world.

A first glimpse at Stephen King adaptation Doctor Sleep highlights links to 1980 Stanley Kubrick predecessor The Shining while introducing a new or updated cast of characters.

Ewan McGregor plays Danny Torrance, the character known as the young boy on a tricycle in hotel horror The Shining.

Now an adult, he is compelled to re-establish contact with the supernatural through a series of unsettling events.

He is joined by child stars Jacob Tremblay (Room, The Predator) and Kyliegh Curran, as well as Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible movies), Zahn McClarnon (Westworld, Fargo second seasons), Bruce Greenwood (Gerald’s Game, The People v. O. J. Simpson), Carel Struyken (Twin Peaks season 3) and others.

Based on Stephen King’s 2013 novel and sequel to his 1977 The Shining, Doctor Sleep is to release November 8 in North American theatres, which is when it begins its international roll-out as well.

The film adds to a Fall schedule of animus-oriented Warner Bros movies, following September’s It: Chapter 2 and October’s supervillain origin story Joker.

Before then, horror fans in general have Annabelle 3 and the Child’s Play remake opening in June, the Hereditary director’s Midsommar set for July, and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark and X-Men spin-off The New Mutants arriving August. — AFP-Relaxnews