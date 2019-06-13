Best friends forever: Fizo Omar reminisces about bromance with fellow actor Kamal Adli

Bros for life ... Fizo Omar (left) and Kamal Adli. — Courtesy of Instagram/fizoomar

PETALING JAYA, June 13 — Best friends forever.

That was the outpouring of love of local actor and entrepreneur, Fizo Omar for long-time buddy Kamal Adli.

The 33-year-old uploaded a heartfelt appreciation post onto his Instagram account directed to Kamal which has garnered over 18 thousand likes since yesterday.

He met Kamal during youth icon search Hero Remaja in 2007 and the duo have been inseparable ever since.

Fizo shared about their ups and downs through the years, especially during the early stages of their career.

“There are so many stories about the two of us.

“There were times when we had to split a fried omelette into two so that both of us would have something to eat.” wrote Fizo.

He added that “sharing an omelette” was just one of many things that the pair did together as he explained that they used to go for castings together too, sharing their money to pay for petrol to fill up his old Perodua Kancil.

“We even shared our clothes, except for underwear, of course, we would do whatever that we could to ‘share’ and save money,” wrote Fizo.

Fizo got second place in Hero Remaja 2007/2008, losing to ...you guessed it, his BFF Kamal, but Fizo felt that he had a part to play in his old pal’s victory as he remembered something from the night before.

“The night before the final, we were squatting in the toilet as I cut his hair, didn’t matter what style it was as long as it was short, but it must have made him look handsome enough since he got first place,” he jokingly wrote.

Despite not as active acting as he used to be, having shifted his focus to his business and getting a Ph D, he gushed about proud he was of Kamal for being committed to achieving his goals and becoming a star, as well as staying grounded and taking care of his family.