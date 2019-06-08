‘It’ star Bill Skarsgard lands role in ‘Gilded Rage’

Bill Skarsgard will reportedly take the lead role in ‘Gilded Rage,’ directed by Charlie McDowell. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 8 — The Swedish actor, who plays Pennywise the clown in Andrés Muschietti’s It movies, will reportedly star in the upcoming drama, Gilded Rage, according to Variety.

Gilded Rage will be the third movie directed by filmmaker Charlie McDowell, after The One I Love (2014) and The Discovery (2017).

It will notably be produced by Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker via their Nine Stories company.

The movie is based on an article written by Benjamin Wallace for Vanity Fair about the murder of Wall Street banker, Thomas Gilbert Sr Initially believed to be a suicide, the investigation instead pointed to murder.

Bill Skarsgard will reportedly play the victim’s son, Thomas Gilbert Jr, who stands accused of killing his father and is still awaiting trial.

Before seeing Bill Skarsgard in this true-crime drama, moviegoers can catch the actor in It Chapter Two, out September 6 in the US.

He also stars in The Devil All the Time, coming soon to Netflix, alongside Tom Holland, Chris Evans, Mia Wasikowska and Robert Pattinson. — AFP-Relaxnews