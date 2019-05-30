Blind, autistic America’s Got Talent contestant Kodi Lee becomes viral inspiration after earning Golden Ticket (VIDEO)

A rare moment of honest inspiration on TV, Kodi's story has touched hearts all over the world. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Not since the debut of the third season of Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 with the awe-inspiring from a then frumpy, unknown Susan Boyle has the franchise achieved a moment like when 22-year-old Kodi Lee took to stage.

In the season 14 opener of America’s Got Talent on Tuesday, the young man cheerily replied the judges questions as his mother, Tina Lee took to stage by his side with an uplifting tale of how, “It actually has saved his life, playing music.”

Performing Leon Russell’s A Song For You, the judges panel in newcomers Gabrielle Union and Julianna Hough together with Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel as well as venue and home audiences around the globe were on their feet in applause, with many in tears over the amazing performance.

“Through music and performing, he was able to withstand living in this world, because when you’re autistic it’s really hard to do what everybody else does,” said Tina.

Union was quick to hand out the Golden Buzzer, and the video has surpassed 10 million views on AGT’s official YouTube alone, circulated around the world with many reliving the magic.

Malaysians were not left out with radio stations such as Mix FM buzzing about Kodi’s talent, while Malaysian social media timelines were choc-full of shared or reuploaded videos.

On Twitter, @mvhisk said. “This is where I think is the best platform to educate people about autism,’ while @AinulAlFathani said. “In a world where autism is often made fun of, this is just empowering.”

Ainul went on to tweet, “I hope my brother finds his spark one day like this beautiful soul too.”

She wasn’t the only one to have Kodi’s performance hit close to home, as other parents such as former TV3 newsreader Tengku Elida Bustaman, shared the significance of the tender moment.