Popular 70s singer Dahlan Zainuddin dies

Composite image of a younger as well as more recent Datuk Dahlan Zainuddin, a popular 70s singer who died at 78. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — Popular 70s singer, Datuk Dahlan Zainuddin, died at 9.48pm today at the Selayang Hospital here. He was 78.

His wife, Datin Effa Rizan, when contacted by Bernama confirmed the sad news.

According to her, his remains will be taken to the Bangsar Mosque before burial at the Bukit Kiara Cemetery here after the Zohor (midday) prayers, tomorrow.

They have three children.

Dahlan, was hospitalised after a stroke on Saturday which was his second time after the first in 2016 which resulted in paralysis on his left side. — Bernama