Posthumous Avicii track ‘Tough Love’ released

A screengrab from the music video for ‘Tough Love’ that is taken from Avicii’s forthcoming posthumous album. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 16 — Over a year since Avicii’s death, the late Swedish musician is still making headlines in the music world, with a freshly dropped new single called Tough Love, featuring the singer Agnes plus Vargas & Lagola.

The world famous DJ and electronic music star, Tim Bergling — better known by his stage name, Avicii — died in April 2018, leaving in his wake a host of heartbroken fans as well as an almost entirely recorded third album. Titled, Tim, the yet-to-be-released album is expected to include the freshly dropped single, Tough Love.

The New York Times suggests that the album will feature a diverse exploration of sounds, from Arabian music to Caribbean sounds. The album will also feature collaborations with the likes of Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Aloe Blacc.

The album is slated for June 6 release and is available to preorder at: https://bit.ly/2LTu0P8

Avicci’s most recent album, Stories, was released in 2015. — AFP-Relaxnews