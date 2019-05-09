Harimau Malaya captain Zaquan Adha keeps mum as yet another lewd video goes viral

Zaquan has refused to comment while wife Ayu has yet to confirm the second video. — Picture via Instagram

PETALING JAYA, May 9 — Another lewd video supposedly of national footballer Mohd Zaquan Adha Abdul Radzak has gone viral over the past couple of days.

And the husband of actress Ayu Raudhah is keeping mum on the matter.

The 31-year-old national forward told Malay medium entertainment portal mStar, “I’m sorry, I don’t have to explain anything.

“Suffice to say, it is enough that my family knows what happened.”

The video allegedly shows the Kedah player naked in front of the camera for nearly two minutes.

In November last year, Ayu, 34, had commented on another video that made the rounds on social media featuring a man that looked Zaquan in white shorts ‘performing’ for the camera.

“I was the first one to know about the video, because it was in my mobile phone that was damaged.

“It’s a personal video between my husband and I. It circulated after I sent my mobile phone to be fixed.”

The couple were married in 2011 in Alor Setar, Kedah and have three children.

The second video which made its rounds on Twitter, ‘disappeared’ today after an account previously offered it for sale, while many social media users are asking those who have a copy to send it via direct message.