Chris Evans thanks fans for touching Twitter tributes

Cast member Chris Evans poses with fans on the red carpet at the world premiere of the film ‘The Avengers: Endgame’ in Los Angeles. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, April 28 — Chris ‘Captain America’ Evans took to Twitter to thank fans for their Avengers tributes.

Evans is known for being prolific on the social media site so it was no surprise that he was aware of fans tweeting with the hashtag #ThankYouAvengers.

"Some of these #ThankYouAvengers posts are incredibly touching. I'm feeling a deep sense of gratitude today," he tweeted. Evans even added his own hashtag #ThankYouAvengersFans.

The actor has confirmed that as far as his contract is concerned, Avengers:Endgame will be his last Marvel film. As for the film it has already set a box office record for the highest opening weekend globally with US$644 million (RM2.7 billion), beating the previous US$641 record set by Infinity War.