‘Avenue 5’ brings Armando Iannucci back to HBO

Scottish writer and producer Armando Iannucci attends the premiere of the seventh and final season of HBO’s ‘Veep’ at Alice Tully Hall at the Lincoln Centre in New York March 26, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 24 — As the seventh and final season of Veep draws to an end, the show’s creator, Armando Iannucci, is set to team up once more with HBO. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network has now placed a series order for his space comedy, Avenue 5, following a successful pilot.

Avenue 5 is billed as a futuristic comedy series set in space, some 40 years from now when the solar system is within everyone’s reach. Hugh Laurie plays Ryan Clark, captain of the Avenue 5 spaceship. Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Nikki Amuka, Rebecca Front, Lenora Crichlow, Suzy Nakamura and Ethan Phillips are also on the cast.

Iannucci created the new show and is set to produce. He will be reunited with Hugh Laurie after the pair previously worked together on Veep season four and the yet-to-be-released film, The Personal History of David Copperfield.

The show’s number of episodes and premiere date have not yet been confirmed. The pilot, however, was filmed in London after being picked up in September.

Iannucci previously earned an Oscar nomination for the screenplay of his In the Loop movie. — AFP-Relaxnews