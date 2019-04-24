Artistes from Malaysian-based Rocketfuel Entertainment clinch deals with Netflix, Interscope Records

Rocketfuel Entertainment’s artistes pose for a group photo at The Bee in Publika. — Picture courtesy of Rocketfuel Entertainment

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Plans for world domination by Malaysian talent management company Rocketfuel Entertainment are going full-speed ahead with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Their latest signee Ash Stymest recently clinched global deals with Interscope Records North America and Universal International, with Interscope being home to some of the biggest names in music like Eminem, Blackpink, and Selena Gomez.

Stymest, who is based in Los Angeles, was previously an actor and a model prior to signing with the Malaysian agency.

He is just one out of the wide array of talents under Rocketfuel’s wing who have caught the attention of world-renowned brands in show business.

Stymest is slated to release his debut EP in the next few months. — Picture courtesy of Rocketfuel Entertainment

Chaleeda Gilbert, the company’s first international signing, was recently cast in a Netflix Original Series called The Stranded, produced by Oscar-nominated Gary Levinhson who has lent his talents to films like Saving Private Ryan and 12 Monkeys.

Rocketfuel entertainment vice president Murali Marimuthu said it was the regional success of their signees that made them confident about their plans to put their artistes on the international stage.

“Our talents and shows have already proven to be big hits all across the Asia Pacific thus establishing that content aggregation and delivery has truly become borderless,” he said in a press release.

British-Thai singer Chaleeda Gilbert first signed with Rocketfuel back in 2017. — Picture courtesy of Rocketfuel Entertainment

In just under two years, Rocketfuel’s musicians have already collectively secured platinum status 20 times.

Platinum status is awarded to singles that successfully sell 200,000 units or more.

The awards have gotten Rocketfuel amped up to expand their talent and influencer marketing agency, record label, and digital content network into new markets.

Their content network ‘16 Baris’, hosted by Malaysian rapper Joe Flizzow and local musician DJ Cza, will make its way to Thailand soon where it will feature 45 of the country’s top rappers.

Masya Masyitah is known for performing song covers in Mandarin on her YouTube channel. — Picture courtesy of Rocketfuel Entertainment

Meanwhile, Masya Masyitah is another Rocketfuel talent who has her sights set on winning over the hearts of music fans in China.

The Malaysian singer will be participating in Tencent Media’s popular reality series The Coming One where she will be showing off both her vocal talent and Mandarin skills.

Murali said Rocketfuel’s innovative vision will continue to yield great benefits to the company as it continues to grow.

“Rocketfuel’s ethos is to disrupt the conventional way things are done and it’s paying off.

“Our strength in influencer marketing is unparalleled, linking brands with the right talent fit and relevance.”

“We will continue to groom talents and produce content that can be exported beyond Nusantara to the world.”