‘Upin & Ipin’: Keris Siamang’ collects RM25m in ticket sales, goes international

‘Upin and Ipin: Keris Siamang Tunggal’ has been viewed by about two million people in Malaysia and is set to break into the international market soon. — Picture from Facebook/Naziatul Azrin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — The animation film Upin & Ipin: Keris Siamang Tunggal has chalked up RM25 million in ticket sales in just three weeks since it opened in cinemas on March 21.

A local production by Les’ Copaque Production Sdn Bhd, it has been viewed by about two million people in Malaysia and is set to break into the international market soon.

“So far, we have gone into the Vietnamese market and the dubbing completed, the film is due to be screened on April 26,” said managing director of Les’ Copaque Production Burhanuddin Md Razi at a special press conference to announce the box-office collections here today.

Burhanuddin said the film is also set to open in cinemas in Indonesia from May 9, which he said was an achievement as it was not easy for a local animation film to break into the market in that country.

“For the first time, an animation film (of ours) is being screened not only in several cinemas but in cinemas throughout Indonesia. The demand is outstanding and it is definitely a recognition of the work of our locals in animation,” he said.

Burhanuddin said Les’ Copaque Production was also set to sign an agreement with a film distributor in China on April 19 to market the film in that country.

He said he was positive the film would be well-received by viewers in China after it had been dubbed into Mandarin.

Upin & Ipin: Keris Siamang Tunggal tells the story of twins Upin and Ipin, and friends to a fictional country known as Inderaloka after they found a keris. — Bernama