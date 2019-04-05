'My Spy' trailer: Dave Bautista meets match in savvy 9-year-old (VIDEO)

Actor Dave Bautista plays a secret agent blackmailed into teaching a nine-year-old how to be a spy, while she makes him learn to see smiles instead of security breaches. — Image from YouTube via AFP

LOS ANGELES, April 5 — Action comedy My Spy is homing in on a 2019 release date with its first trailer, in which Dave Bautista's hulking CIA operative JJ has to contend with a nine-year-old girl who captures a covert meeting on her smartphone.

For him, agreeing to become her spy mentor is one way of keeping tabs on her family, while she learns how to walk away from explosions without looking back and, it would seem, generally outsmart him at every turn.

Still, while she gets a (very) big friend who looks out for her in a tough world, he gets someone to teach him how to relate to the world on a more personal if not vulnerable level.

Dave Bautista comes to the movie from the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers movies, Blade Runner 2049 and James Bond film Spectre, having moved into acting after 10 years as part of the WWE entertainment wrestling business.

He co-stars alongside Chloe Coleman of hit TV crime thriller Big Little Lies as the precocious Sophie.

Also seen in the trailer are Ken Jeong of The Hangover, Ride Along 2 and Crazy Rich Asians as Bautista's CIA boss Kim and Kristen Schaal of Gravity Falls, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs and Flight of the Conchords as his spy accomplice.

Parisa Fitz-Henley of Luke Cage, Jessica Jones and Harry & Megan: A Royal Romance plays Sophie's mom and CIA target Kate.

Director Peter Segal has been returning to the spy comedy niche since 1994's Naked Gun 33 1/3, via Presidential corruption caper My Fellow Americans and Steve Carell and Anne Hathaway's Get Smart.

The movie was written by Erich and Jon Hoeber of Battleship, The Meg and an upcoming Naruto adaptation. — AFP-Relaxnews