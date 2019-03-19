Elizabeth Lail of ‘You’ lands horror lead in ‘Countdown’

Elizabeth Lail as Guinevere Beck in Lifetime and Netflix series 'You'. — Picture courtesy of Lifetime

LOS ANGELES, March 19 — Having gone from fairy-tale retelling Once Upon a Time to supernatural horror Dead of Summer, Elizabeth Lail is sticking with darker territory for “scary and fun” horror movie Countdown.

Elizabeth Lail was most recently seen in hit TV show You, a stalker thriller set in the digital dating age, and Countdown appears to continue some of the same themes.

Playing a nurse who starts using an app that can apparently predict a person’s death, Lail’s character discovers that she herself has only three days to live.

"Countdown is a wholly original, scary and fun script," said STXfilms chairman Adam Fogelson, announcing the film’s casting. "We’re thrilled to have found the perfect lead to bring this story to life for audiences around the world."

The project is a first theatrical feature for its writer and director, Justin Dec. His 2008 debut short Rolling won two US film and TV festival awards.

Dec was an assistant on Daddy’s Home and Instant Family, whose writer-director and co-writer are among those producing Countdown. — AFP-Relaxnews