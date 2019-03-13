Disney’s live-action ‘Aladdin’ drops official trailer (VIDEO)

A screengrab from Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ that stars Will Smith.

LOS ANGELES, March 13 — The first full-length trailer for the film has been unveiled ahead of its May 24 release.

Introduced by Will Smith in full genie getup, the trailer starts off with Aladdin being pursued by the police in the marketplace. It includes several familiar scenes from the 1992 animated version, like Jasmine and Aladdin’s first meeting, the iconic magic carpet ride, and snippets of two much-loved songs: Friend Like Me, rapped by Will Smith, and the romantic A Whole New World.

The film is directed by Guy Ritchie, from a script by John August.

The story follows local thief Aladdin, played by Mena Massoud, who is asked to retrieve a magic lamp from a cave for the villainous Jafar (Marwan Kenzari) — a lamp that turns out to contain the wish-granting, wisecracking, rapping Genie (Will Smith). Naomi Scott plays Princess Jasmine, while Alan Tudyk will voice Lago, Jafar’s parrot sidekick. Nasim Pedrad, Billy Magnussen and Numan Acar also star.

The film will include new recordings of the original songs written by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, as well as new tracks written by Menken with La La Land songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Disney has two other live-action remakes hitting theatres this year: Dumbo on March 29, and The Lion King on July 19.

Aladdin is set to release May 24, 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews