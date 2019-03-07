Michael Sheen to co-star in darkly comic 'Prodigal Son'

British actor Michael Sheen was nominated for a Golden Globe for his role as research scientist Dr Masters in 'Masters of Sex.' — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 7 — British film and TV actor Michael Sheen, a Golden Globe nominee for his turn as Dr William Masters in historical science series Masters of Sex, is to co-star in Prodigal Son, a new series about a criminal psychologist and his subjects.

Upcoming Fox drama Prodigal Son follows criminal psychologist Malcolm Bright, who is exceptionally skilled at understanding how murderers think.

That's in part thanks to his own parentage: His father (played by Michael Sheen) was a heart surgeon who led a double life as a serial killer.

As he helps the New York Police Department with its case enquiries, Bright still has to deal with his homicidal father's overtures, his mother's manipulative machinations, his sister's annoyingly normal nature, and his own emerging neuroses.

Also cast in undisclosed roles for the darkly comic procedural are Lou Diamond Phillips (Young Guns, Stargate: Universe), Aurora Perrineau (Jem and the Holograms), and Frank Harts (Season 1 of Billions and The Leftovers).

Greg Berlanti of Riverdale, Doom Patrol, and TheCW's Arrowverse is producing, while Fox commissioned the pilot from Warner Bros TV and Berlanti's production company. — AFP-Relaxnews