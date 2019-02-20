No black magic woman: Misha Omar and Sarah to clear the air

The 37-year-old singer Misha Omar has vehemently denied enlisting the services of a bomoh. — Picture from Instagram/mishaomar

PETALING JAYA, Feb 20 — Anugerah Juara Lagu 33 (AJL 33) Best Vocal winner Misha Omar was accused of using black magic to win from fellow competitor Siti Sarah Raissudin’s fans — and now Sarah wants to meet with Misha in person to clear the air.

The singer told Malay daily Berita Harian that the face-to-face meeting was important seeing as the two singers will be working on a concert together later this April.

“For me, what happened is between Misha and other individuals. It’s just that my name got dragged into it as those individuals are from my fan club Hearty Sarah,” she was quoted as saying.

The Cinta Itu Nyawa singer rubbished claims that her defeat at AJL 33 on Feb 3 was caused by the work of a bomoh or Malay shaman.

“Those claims aren’t true and I lost because preparations for the performance did not go as planned, especially in the vocal aspect.

“I admit, my singing was better during rehearsals compared to the night of the performance itself,” she told Berita Harian.

Following Misha’s win at AJL 33, posts made on Twitter and Facebook accused the singer of using black magic to snatch the trophy had gone viral.

The Sampai Bila singer held a press conference last Friday calling for individuals who had slandered her online to apologise within seven days or face legal consequences.