RM600,000 price tag to Altimet's ultimate farewell concert

A historic night for the rap genre, as Altimet amps it up for his farewell. — Pictures by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Feb 18 — When Altimet bows out, he does it big time.

Word has it that his farewell concert, The Final Altimet Show on Saturday night cost more than RM600,000 to stage.

While Altimet or his real name, Syed Ahmad Syed Abdul Rahman Alhadad, and his management declined to reveal the cost of the amazing spectacle, it was obvious that the 40-year-old pulled out all the stops for his goodbye gig, while still at the peak of his career.

Apart from the world-class production quality, the performance featured some 20 fellow musical guests including heavyweights in Joe Flizzow, SonaOne, Salammusik, Aizat Amdan and Noh Salleh.

Joined onstage by fellow rap giant Joe Flizzow from the Kartel family.

“I’m very happy I did a lot of favours,” Altimet said with a laugh.

“A majority of the featured artists today came to sing tonight, did not even ask for a fee.”

The lighting, sound and the top-notch production of the expensive affair made it one of, if not the biggest solo concerts in Malaysian music history.

Some 5,000 people thronged Dewan Merdeka in Putra World Trade Centre for the sold-out affair and bounced along to the 26-song setlist.

“That was the whole point. To raise the bar, especially for the hip hop community.

“But I will help the next generation rise above that bar,” he said indicating that while the curtains have gone down on his career as a performer, he would focus on helping new talents.

Hail the king of Malaysian hip hop.

While there will be no more new releases or stage performances, Altimet’s unique rhymes and rhythm will undoubtedly still permeate local radio airwaves with his tunes much sought after by many.

He will next be seen in the new season of theatrical presentation of Ola Bola The Musical at Istana Budaya.

“Rapping is a passion, acting is a job. I just don’t want to be financially dependant on my passion anymore.”

The enterprising rapper, who is currently pursuing his degree in Creative Industry Management at Universiti Utara Malaysia, has also invested in the development of Recite, an app to help teach the Quran.

Missing however for many fans who have followed Altimet’s career prior to his decade-long successful solo outing, was the appearance of the Teh Tarik Crew onstage.

The absence of the iconic four-piece hip hop outfit which included Mizz Nina, Fiquetional and DJ Fuzz that made waves in the Malaysian music industry, however, was downplayed by Altimet.

“Not everyone wants to go onstage.

“There was no question as some members do not want to perform, but they’re all here to support me and they are my brothers and sisters.”

He also hinted at a TV production that would showcase the improvisational creativity of the genre.