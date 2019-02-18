‘I’ll chop your head off while you’re still alive’: Nasyid singer behind flat Earth debate gets death threat

The week has gotten off to a pretty rocky start for Suhaimi Saad. — Picture from Facebook/Mosus

PETALING JAYA, Feb 18 — Nasyid singer Suhaimi Saad has received a death threat on his personal Facebook page after ruffling the Internet’s feathers with his controversial opinions.

Suhaimi, an avid Facebook user, updated his profile at around 1pm today with screenshots of the offending comment left by a user named Hakimi Mohamad.

“You keep making netizens angry. Just wait and I’ll come to Kelantan myself.

“If you don’t repent, I’ll chop your head off while you’re still alive. I’ll even broadcast it live,” read the comment.

Suhaimi warned the user that he had three hours to delete the comment and submit an apology.

Should the user fail to do so, Suhaimi said he would be reporting the matter to the authorities.

Responses on the post have mostly ridiculed the singer, with many saying that he had nothing better to do with his time and questioning his sanity.

“You’re on Facebook 24 hours, don’t you have a job?” asked Seli Mache.

“Even the police don't want to receive a report from a crazy person like this,” said Syed Ttb.

Suhaimi is no stranger to having his views publicly lambasted on social media.

The nasyid singer has spent the past few days embroiled in scandal, the latest being his open challenge to Malaysian astronaut Datuk Dr Sheikh Muszaphar Shukor Sheikh Mustapha to debunk flat Earth theories.

His alignment with the anti-vaccination movement in 2016 drew heated criticism from social media users and health professionals alike after it was revealed that none of his four children had been immunised against deadly diseases.