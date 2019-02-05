Jennifer Lopez, Awkwafina and Daniel Craig among Oscar presenters

Jennifer Lopez arrives for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 5 — A varied first round of presenters for the 91st Academy Awards was revealed yesterday.

Jennifer Lopez, Daniel Craig and Awkwafina will be joined by Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg, Maya Rudolph, Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Amy Poehler, Amandla Stenberg, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson and Constance Wu at the Academy Awards.

Following the departure of Kevin Hart amidst controversy, no replacement host has been named. More presenters are expected to be announced shortly.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also confirmed Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Philharmonic will perform during the “In Memoriam” segment honouring industry members who have passed away since last year’s telecast.

The Oscars ceremony will also feature performances of the five nominees for best original song.

Jennifer Hudson will sing I’ll Fight from the documentary RBG, while Kendrick Lamar and SZA perform All the Stars from Black Panther, and Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga sing Shallow from A Star Is Born.

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings will perform When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, while a “surprise special guest” will perform the Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman-written The Place Where Lost Things Go from Mary Poppins Returns.

The 91st Academy Awards will take place on Feb 24 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. — Relaxnews