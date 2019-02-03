The drama of Dewa 19's failed reunion (VIDEO)

The much-anticipated reunion that wasn't. While Ari and Once were once again onstage, Dhani's absence was sorely missed. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, Feb 3 — Fans of legendary Indonesian rock group Dewa 19’s left with a bittersweet experience as the much-anticipated reunion concert here last night failed to deliver.

Despite hints it would be one of the act’s last stage shows, it was a bumpy ride, with barely a handful of rehearsals prior, no new arrangements, and the promised setlist of at least 30 of the band’s biggest tunes whittled down to 22 songs with four numbers as encore — missing many more of their bigger hits.

Last Monday, founder and frontman Ahmad Dhani Prasetyo was sentenced to 18 months in prison for hate speech in connection with his tweet.

As the controversial rocker and failed politician was immediately shuttled to the Cipinang detention center after the verdict, local organisers Nizra Production insisted the show would go on, as did its other vocalists, Ari Lasso and Once Mekel.

Ari's vocals were ever impressive, though the choice of songs were hardly so. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

And go on it did, though what was to be a reunion with the much-awaited collaboration of all three who fronted the band since its inception in Surabaya in 1986, instead became a sombre tribute to Dhani.

The third and youngest son of the rocker was the focus of many as he took on his 46-year-old father’s duties on the keyboard.

Abdul Qodir Jaelani or Dul, 18, sobbed at several points of the show, joined in by fans, some of whom were also visibly moved by a video message from Dhani to fans to pray for him.

Not all were amused by the drama as some fans were heard loudly retorting and referenced Dul’s own escape from the law, after he was found guilty of driving illegally at age 13, and involved in an accident that left seven dead and 11 injured in 2013.

Once matched Ari in terms of vocal quality, but missings hits like ‘Larut’, ‘Sedang Ingin Bercinta’, ‘Laskar Cinta’ among many others was a cause for disappointment. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Enjoyment of the concert was also tainted by the horrible acoustics of Shah Alam’s Malawati Stadium, and the constant referencing of Ari to the crowd of “Kuala Lumpur”, forgetting they were instead in another city.

Ari and Once themselves lacked stage presence and the charisma of Dhani onstage, though not from the lack of trying.

Despite the pricey tickets, it was safe to say the concert’s saving grace apart from Ari and Once’s still impressive vocals, was the extended opening act with Andra & The Backbone with a nine-song setlist.

And by the end of the night, the band walked off the stage, with organisers saying there would be no press conference or interviews after, leaving a rather peculiar aftertaste to what was supposed be the best night ever for any Dewa 19 fan.