Malaysian directors, actor onboard for Netflix’s ‘The Ghost Bride’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 31 — Netflix has reportedly started work on its Mandarin original series The Ghost Bride with award-winning Malaysian directors Quek Shio-Chuan and Ho Yuhang taking charge.

According to Variety, production for the six-part series that is based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Yangsze Choo is underway here with fellow Malaysian musical and theatre artist Tian Tze Kuang also onboard for the project.

Set in 1890s Colonial Malacca, the series will revolve around Li Lan who receives a proposal from a wealthy family to become the ghost bride to their recently deceased son. She soon finds herself wrapped up in a murder mystery along with strange supernatural twists.

Quek earned praise for his work in last year’s heart-warming Guang while Ho is well known for his feature films like Min, Rain Dogs, At The End of Daybreak and Mrs K.

Joining the talented Malaysian directors will be American-Taiwanese TV writer Kai Yu Wu (Hannibal and The Flash). The lead roles will be played by Taiwanese stars Wu Kang Ren and Huang Peijia along with Canadian-Chinese actor Ludi Lin (Power Rangers and Aquaman).

Watch the teaser below: