‘Resident Evil’ games in line for Netflix adaptation

Police officer Leon S. Kennedy and corporate spy Ada Wong in a scene from the 2019 ‘Resident Evil 2’ video game. — Picture courtesy of Capcom

LOS ANGELES, Jan 26 — Just as an extremely well-received remake of classic action horror game Resident Evil 2 is released on console and computer, word comes that Netflix is developing a show based on the iconic franchise.

The German studio behind the six live-action Resident Evil movies, Constantin Film, is teaming up with Netflix to adapt Capcom’s legendary survival horror game franchise, per a Deadline report.

In defiance of generally poor critical reviews, the sextet of action horror movies have together raked in US$1.2 billion (RM4.94 billion), four times more than their combined production budget and a record for video game adaptations.

Both Capcom’s Resident Evil franchise and Netflix’s game adaptation chops are currently in high esteem, following the January 25 release of an extremely well-received Resident Evil 2 remake (91 per cent average score on review aggregator Metacritic, 92 per cent on OpenCritic) and the successful conversion of Konami classic Castlevania into an ongoing animated series.

The Resident Evil series is expected to explore the innards of the Umbrella Corporation, a sinister biochemical group responsible for causing a series of awful viral outbreaks, all part of a bid to establish a new world order.

Players of the video game series are typically engaged in combating such outbreaks though in some instances, as in parts of Resident Evil 2, they can control characters with more ambiguous motives.

As well as Castlevania, Netflix also has a series order for The Witcher starring Superman actor Henry Cavill.

Neither an approximate or specific air date has been suggested, though on-location filming began in Hungary in October 2018.

The Castlevania adaptation is among a number of game-inspired adaptations.

Interactivity abounds in several shows that ask viewers to choose how the story unfolds, from interactive children’s cartoons Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale and Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile to a Netflix edition of Minecraft: Story Mode and Bandersnatch, an episode of dark satire Black Mirror.

A Stranger Things game has also been commissioned by the streamer. ­— AFP-Relaxnews