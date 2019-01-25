Matthew McConaughey plays washed-up poet alongside Zac Efron in ‘The Beach Bum’

‘The Beach Bum’ will premiere in March at the South by Southwest Film Festival in the United States. — Picture courtesy of Mars Films

LOS ANGELES, Jan 25 — Harmony Korine (Spring Breakers), has called on Matthew McConaughey and Zac Efron for his forthcoming comedy. Due to premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival, the film will be released in US theatres in March.

Harmony Korine has assembled a five-star cast for his next film, an off-the-wall comedy featuring Matthew McConaughey, Zac Efron, Jonah Hill, Jimmy Buffett, Snoop Dogg and Martin Lawrence.

The American writer-director is back seven years after the 2012 release of the thriller Spring Breakers.

His new opus, The Beach Bum, tells the tale of Moondog, a hard-up poet who is an exuberant womaniser and drinker. After embarking on a spree of wacky adventures, Moondog is arrested by police and subsequently threatened with jail by a judge.

The poet resolves to turn over a new leaf and write the “next great American novel,” however, this plan is disrupted by an encounter with Flicker, played by Zac Efron, a young man who helps Moondog return to his infamous ways.

The booze continues to flow and at one particularly wild moment, Moondog embarks on a small plane flown by pot-smoking pilot with “glaucoma in both eyes.”

No dates have been set for the international release of “The Beach Bum,” which is due out in theatres in the United States on March 22. Aside from this film, Matthew McConaughey will also feature in the thriller Serenity, to be released in the US on January 25, in which he plays opposite Anne Hathaway.

As for Zac Efron, the actor stars in the role of serial killer Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, which will show at Sundance in a few days time. — AFP-Relaxnews