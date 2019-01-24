Singapore actor Aloysius Pang dies from SAF training injuries

Corporal First Class Aloysius Pang sustained injuries while carrying out repair works on a self-propelled howitzer at the Waiouru Training Area in New Zealand on Jan 19, 2019. — Picture courtesy of Aloysius Pang/Facebook

SINGAPORE Jan 24 — Actor Aloysius Pang died yesterday, four days after sustaining serious injuries while taking part in Exercise Thunder Warrior in New Zealand.

In a statement last night, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said that Corporal First Class (National Service) Pang died at 8.45pm (Singapore time) at Waikato Hospital in New Zealand.

The 28-year-old was an operationally ready national serviceman with the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and an armament technician from the 268th Battalion Singapore Artillery. He sustained injuries to his chest and abdominal areas while carrying out repair works inside a self-propelled howitzer with two other personnel at the Waiouru Training Area at about 2pm, Singapore time, on Saturday.

Mindef said only that he sustained the injuries “when the gun barrel was lowered.”

“He was evacuated to Waikato Hospital, a regional trauma centre where he underwent a number of surgeries to treat his injuries,” the ministry said in the statement.

“Dr Teo Li Tserng, chief of trauma and acute care surgery at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, was flown in to assist the New Zealand medical team tending to CFC (NS) Pang.

“Despite surgical attempts to repair damaged organs and putting him on artificial life support, CFC (NS) Pang succumbed to the injuries and passed away.”

Mindef added that an independent Committee of Inquiry will be convened to investigate the circumstances leading to the incident.

A press conference will be held on Jan 24 to present the preliminary findings and it will be chaired by the Chief of Defence Force Melvyn Ong.

The SAF will be making arrangements to bring back Pang's body to Singapore.

“The Ministry of Defence and the SAF extend their deepest condolences to the family of CFC (NS) Pang and will continue to render assistance and support in their time of loss,” Mindef said.

Following the incident on Saturday, Pang was evacuated by helicopter to Waikato Hospital in Hamilton, New Zealand, where he underwent surgery that same evening.

He had an abdominal surgery as well as a follow-up “relook operation” on Monday. TODAY understands that he had part of his intestines removed, but Pang was said to be stable and “breathing on his own.”

Yesterday morning, the Ministry of Defence said that his condition was critical after taking a turn for the worse on Tuesday night, when he had his third surgery.

Yesterday afternoon, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said in a Facebook post that Pang was in “very serious” condition and needed artificial life support of his lungs, kidneys and heart.

Career in a nutshell