Outpouring of grief as family, friends mourn Aloysius Pang

Actor Aloysius Pang died on Jan 23, 2019, four days after sustaining serious injuries during military training in New Zealand. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Aloysius Pang

SINGAPORE, Jan 24 — Earlier this month, he posted on Facebook that he was “off to serve our country” and would be doing his reservist for three weeks in New Zealand.

“May not be able to post much when I’m there so wait for my return yeah,” actor Aloysius Pang Wei Chong wrote on Jan 5 in a mix of English and Chinese.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) announced that Corporal First Class (National Service) Pang has died, four days after he was seriously injured during a military exercise.

He sustained his injuries on January 19 while carrying out repair works inside the Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer with two other Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) personnel during a military exercise.

The announcement of his death triggered a swift outpouring of grief from Pang’s family and friends.

Posting on his Instagram account, his family sought the public’s understanding that it would be unable to comment further during this period.

Pang’s parents and brothers flew to New Zealand after news of his injury.

The past few days have been difficult, the family said. The news they received since his last operation have been “devastating”, with “little signs of hope on his recovery,” they said.

“We all broke down when the medical team spoke to us that his condition is worsening and we should be prepared for the worst. We are going to lose a brother. And my parents are going to lose their precious son (who) is only 28,” the family wrote.

His girlfriend, actress Jayley Woo, posted a poignant farewell on her social media accounts.

Writing in Chinese and English, Woo expressed her love for Pang and thanked him for taking care of her in recent years. “You’ll always be a part of me, my man. We’ll meet in our next lives, till death do us part baby boy,” she wrote.

In an Instagram story, Woo said that the couple had wanted to go public with their relationship only when they got married.

National broadcaster Mediacorp as well as NoonTalk Media, media company representing Pang, also responded to news of his death. The latter said that the actor would be missed and changed its Facebook cover photo to black.

Mediacorp issued a statement conveying its deepest sympathies to Pang’s family.

The actor grew up with Mediacorp, starting his career as a child actor in television dramas in 1999, it said.

He was named one of the “8 Dukes of Caldecott Hill” in 2014, awarded Best Newcomer at the Star Awards 2015 and became one of the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes at the Star Awards 2016.

Over the years, Aloysius matured as an actor and was recently cast in the lead role of future Channel 8 drama My One in a Million, Mediacorp said.

“Aloysius was much loved by all who worked with him and extremely popular with fans. He was a highly capable actor who had grown in skill and versatility but remained humble, diligent and ever willing to help others,” Mediacorp said. “He will always be remembered for his good-heartedness, his sincere, unaffected earnestness and his professionalism. He showed respect to everyone, especially his elders.”

The broadcaster said that it will do all it can to support Pang’s family, friends, fans and those who worked with him during this period.

SAF will be making arrangements to fly his body back.

Mindef said that an independent Committee of Inquiry will be convened to investigate the circumstances leading to the incident.

Chief of Defence Force Melvyn Ong will chair a press conference today to present preliminary findings. — TODAY