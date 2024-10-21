Collin Morikawa secured a popular victory at the Zozo Championship in 2023 when he claimed his sixth career PGA TOUR title by six strokes. The 27-year-old, who is ranked fourth in the world, will return to ACCORDIA GOLF Narashino Country Club in Narita, Japan from October 24-27 with the intention to defend his title and end the year on a winning note.

OCTOBER 21 — There are only a few places around the world where you hope to win before the end of your career and for me, Japan is one of those places. Winning the Zozo Championship last October meant the world to me. With my heritage being half Japanese and my last name being Morikawa, it’s just so special.

Achieving success around the world is never easy in our sport. We play so much in the US that when we have these opportunities to play internationally and play in a country that I love and have respect for, it’s very significant. I can now check that off my bucket list and say I’ve done it, and hopefully I can continue to repeat my success in the years to come.

It was really incredible to win in front of our Japanese fans. Every win is different, and every experience, whether it’s winning or losing, you learn a lot. I had not won a tournament for about two years prior to Zozo, so to secure a six-shot victory was quite exciting.

The Zozo Championship is one of those tournaments that is highlighted on my schedule every year. It’s amongst a few, including Tiger Woods’ event at the Genesis Invitational in L.A. that I really look forward to. Being half Japanese and having the opportunity to connect with the people in Japan over the years has meant a lot. Japan is one of my favourite countries in the entire world and I truly love being out there.

I think we always talk about growing the game and making it global for the millions of fans who really enjoy and respect the game. When you’re able to represent the US, whether it’s at the Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup, or the Olympics, it drives you that much more. I knew at the beginning of the week last year that the fans were obviously rooting for the Japanese players, but I like to consider myself as a part Japanese player, so I felt the love from the fans.

Collin Morikawa said it ‘meant the world’ to lift the trophy. — AFP pic

Before the win, I had not won for nearly two years and decided to take a few steps back to try and understand the foundation that made me such a solid player, like back when I was playing so good from 2019- 2021. Sometimes, you have to understand from a very basic level why your golf game works, and we were able to figure a few things out in Japan. Also, it helps that the putter got hot, which is always nice, and I put together quite a few great iron shots when I needed to. That’s always been my strength, even when I don’t hit it great, my iron play is still proving to be the one aspect of my game that I can rely on.

It was amazing to have my wife, Kat, in Japan to celebrate the win with me. She’s been by my side, always rooting me on. She is constantly giving me little boosts of confidence without even trying. Just knowing that every day I have someone who believes in me, not just because I play golf and I might be able to win, but just because of who I am, it means the world to me. I’m very lucky to have her support day in and day out, no matter what.

Lastly, I’d be remiss if I didn’t also thank my caddie J.J. (Jonathan Jakovac), who’s just the best. Even in tough times, he’s stuck through it with me. We’ve sat on the range for longer than I think I’ve ever hit balls over the past few years. He’s done more than probably what I could have even asked for out of a caddie, and that’s saying a lot. It’s not like these guys are just carrying a golf bag... he’s right there, he’s a friend, a mentor, and someone I rely on and respect. I wouldn’t be where I am today or have six PGA TOUR wins without him. All I can say is, I’ve been lucky to have him since the day I turned professional.

