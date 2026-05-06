Screening 104 Matches across 3 Major Malls, with over 40% Morning Kick-offs and Dedicated Family Zones to Encourage Cross-Generational Football Viewing

Olympian City "Classic x New", tmtplaza "Football King Challenge", Citywalk "Baby Football Mania"

More than 50 Activities to be held, with Double-Digit Growth Expected in Football and Sports-Related Retail Sales

Sino Group Broadcast International Football Tournament for Fourth Straight Edition Over HK$8M Invested to Launch ‘Sino Malls Goal Together’ Campaign

Olympian City: "Classic x New" Football Fun for All Generations

tmtplaza: Clear 10 Rounds to Win Up To HK$40,000 in cash vouchers at "Football King Challenge"

Citywalk: Kick-Off for All Ages – From Babies to Seniors

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 May 2026 - The highly anticipated quadrennial major football event will kick off in mid-June, igniting excitement among fans citywide. Committed to supporting international sporting events, Sino Group announces that its shopping malls will be screening the tournament in full for the fourth consecutive edition. The Group will invest over HK$8 million in promotional spending. Its three flagship malls — Olympian City, tmtplaza and Citywalk — will broadcast all 104 matches live in high definition on giant LED screens, offering the public an immersive stadium-like experience and uniting fans across Hong Kong in celebration of global football fever., remarked: "Sino Group has long been dedicated to promoting local sports development and major international sporting events. This year, over 40% of the matches will kick off in the morning Hong Kong time, creating a unique 'morning sports economy'. Beyond core football fans, the early kick‑offs are ideal for families, allowing parents, children and even three generations to enjoy breakfast together while watching matches. A dedicated family viewing zone and morning match viewing parties will be introduced at Olympian City to encourage football culture across generations. In total, over 50 football‑themed activities will be organised across the malls, catering to toddlers, families, hardcore fans and e‑sports enthusiasts alike, seeking to unite the city and share the excitement. In addition, nearly 100 merchants will roll out special promotions in phases across dining, sportswear and electronics categories and more." She added that the Group expects the football frenzy to significantly boost local consumption, with double‑digit year‑on‑year growth anticipated in both mall footfall and sales performance of sports‑related retailers.To enhance the viewing experience, matches will be broadcast on the 430‑inch and 540‑inch giant LED screens at Olympian City and tmtplaza respectively, with Citywalk also offering simultaneous HD live broadcasts, bringing fans from across the city together to cheer on their favourite teams.As the main broadcasting hub, Olympian City will screen all 104 matches in full and, in view of the strong appeal of morning fixtures, will set up a dedicated Family Zone with family seating and cheering props for all 44 morning matches, bringing families together to jointly experience a world‑class sporting spectacle. 3 special morning match viewing parties will offer breakfast menus including Chinese dim sum, Hong Kong-style pineapple buns and Western fast food, allowing fans to enjoy breakfast while cheering for their favourite teams.Under the theme of "Classic x New", Olympian City welcomes, who will attend with his father and four‑year‑old son to share stories of football heritage across generations, alongside a series of interactive highlights including a 3.5-metre-tall classic "Watermelon Ball" photo spot, retro arcade football game on a 430-inch LED screen, traditional tabletop football, innovative under-table football and a 2-on-2 mini match featuring age-grouped competitions, allowing children and adults alike to experience the joy of football from multiple perspectives.tmtplaza will partner with PlayStation to present the highlight weekend event "Football King Challenge", featuring PlayStation®5 EA SPORTS FC™ 26 gameplay in a classic knockout format. Participants who clear 10 consecutive rounds can win HK$10,000 S Coupons, with no quota limit. The top 16 finalists will advance to the grand finale to compete for the Football King title and HK$30,000 worth of S Coupons, also a chance to challenge well‑known KOLs onsite. A dedicated PS5 football gaming experience zone will be open to the public, allowing e-sports players and football fans alike to showcase their skills in the virtual arena.Beyond e‑sports, the mall actively promotes youth sports development. In collaboration with local football academy LBRO, football experience sessions and regular interest classes for children aged 3 to 10 will be held from May at tmtp commons, led by professional coaches to nurture interest, teamwork and perseverance.Additionally, the mall atrium will transform into a giant football field, featuring 11 international football stars reimagined by local designers as 2‑metre‑tall Q‑style inflatable "Football Stars" for photo‑taking.In addition to live match broadcasts, Citywalk will roll out a series of football‑themed activities designed to engage participants of all ages, launching with "Baby Football Mania", which features football‑inspired crawling and obstacle courses for babies, alongside "Senior Football Adventures", offering football fitness exercises tailored for elderly participants. The programme will be rounded out by the "Goddess of Goals Challenge", a pop‑up interactive game inviting shoppers of different generations to join in, ensuring that children, families and seniors alike can share in the excitement of the football spectacle together.More exciting programmes will be announced soon. Stay tuned for more.Hashtag: #SinoGroup #OlympianCity #tmtplaza #Citywalk

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