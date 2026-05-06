ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 6 — The Johor state government will set up a special task force to look into safety in schools, following a Year Two pupil’s death after she was hit by a delivery van in Batu Pahat yesterday.

Johor education and information committee chairman Aznan Tamin said the initiative was aimed at investigating and improving students’ safety inside and outside school premises.

He said this also included school-based activities.

“The task force will also propose solutions and improve the existing guidelines already in place,” he told reporters when met at the Johor state legislative assembly in Bangunan Sultan Ismail in Kota Iskandar here today.

It was reported yesterday that eight-year-old Nur Aini Umairah Mohd Fareez was killed after she was hit by a delivery van in front of the fenced area of SK Seri Maimon in Parit Sulong, Batu Pahat.

Aznan, who is the Tanjung Surat assemblyman, said the task force is expected to start a safe school campaign early next month, which will continue throughout the year.

He said the existing standard operating procedure involving vehicles entering and leaving school premises would be reviewed in detail.

On Nur Aini Umairah’s death, Aznan said the Johor Education Department is expected to provide counselling assistance to the victim’s family.

“The counselling assistance is to help ease the psychological impact suffered by the victim’s family,” he said, adding that other forms of assistance will also be channelled to ease their burden.