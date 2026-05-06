KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Malaysia can play a vital role in shaping Asean’s future by working closely with the Philippines, the current Asean chair, to advance key regional initiatives, said former Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Penang Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak.

He said that among the proposed regional initiatives are the Digital Asean Commons, aimed at integrating digital economies, data governance and innovation ecosystems across the region, as well as the Regional Supply Chain Resilience Initiative, which aims to position Asean as the world’s most reliable and diversified manufacturing hub.

“Other initiatives include Asean Green Transition Partnership, which aims to mobilise public and private sector investment in sustainable energy and climate resilience, and the Asean Talent Mobility Framework to facilitate the movement of skilled professionals across borders,” he said in his keynote address at the Asean Leadership and Partnership Forum (ALPF) 2026 here today.

He also highlighted Track 1.5 and Track 2 diplomacy platforms to bring together governments, businesses and academia to anticipate and respond to geopolitical shifts for the benefit of Asean.

“All these initiatives require not only government support and leadership, but also private sector dynamism and regional collaboration, with entrepreneurship as the driving force,” he added.

Touching on Asean centrality, Ahmad Fuzi said it must be understood in practical terms, noting that it is not only about convening but also about strategic coordination, credibility and coherence.

At the national level, Malaysia needs to strengthen economic resilience and diversification, invest in digital transformation and green growth and build human capital for future industries, while at the regional level, he said Malaysia must deepen Asean economic integration, including energy resilience, strengthen intra-Asean trade and investment and enhance connectivity physically, digitally and financially.

At the global level, he added, Asean must uphold multilateralism and open trade, engage all major powers constructively through strategic balance, maintain Asean centrality in the regional architecture and preserve openness while managing risks.

Ahmad Fuzi, who is also the former Foreign Ministry secretary-general, stressed that Asean has always thrived not because the world was stable, but because the organisation has been adaptable and resilient.

He noted that with a population of over 680 million people and a combined gross domestic product exceeding US$4 trillion, Asean is the fifth largest economy in the world.

Despite a decline in global foreign direct investment, Asean attracted over US$226 billion in foreign direct investments, reinforcing its role as a global growth engine.

He added that supply chain diversification has also brought new investments into the region, particularly in electronics and manufacturing.

The ALPF 2026, held under the theme “Navigating Asean in a New Geopolitical Era: Keeping Centrality, Securing Prosperity, Empowering People” served as a strategic platform for dialogue on economic resilience, digital transformation, energy transition and regional integration.

The one-day forum was jointly organised by the KSI Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific in collaboration with key regional partners, including the Asean Economic Club, Asean Business Advisory Council, Asean Business Club and supported by the World Digital Chamber.

The forum was attended by nearly 200 participants, including a strong representation of business and government leaders, with notable participation from the Philippines, which joined the sessions virtually. — Bernama